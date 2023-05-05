Kerala state theatre owners’ union chief takes big decision amid Malayalam Cinema's financial concerns

According to reports, the Malayalam film industry and theatres have suffered huge losses in the last few months, owing to back-to-back flops. Due to the same reason, the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has imposed new rules to save cinema halls from more losses in the state. Reportedly, Kerala state theatre owners’ union chief K Vijayakumar stated that substandard films won’t be shown in the cinema halls and if they want to, they will have to pay screening fees to the theatre owners.

FEUOK has imposed new rules on films' release in theatres

FEUOK president K Vijayakumar in interaction with IndianExpress.com said, "At our most recent general body meeting, FEUOK came to a decision to impose a minimum screening charge for certain movies. This is because theatres often have very few attendees, sometimes only three to five, which makes it difficult for them to cover their expenses, even electricity charges. To tackle this problem, we plan to collect screening fees from the producers of movies that we deem to be of low quality. Any projects that refuse to pay this amount will not be screened." This policy is only for standalone theatres and not for their multiplex counterparts.

He further expressed a worry that more than 50 percent of the screens in Kerala would shut down if the current condition of theatres worsens in the coming days. "A total of 250-300 films will be released in theatres this year, which is beyond the capacity of Malayalam cinema. We should discourage the practice of releasing seven to eight films per week, and I hope that all film unions will support us and stand in solidarity," he said in a chat with the same publication, further adding that members of FEFKA and A.M.M.A should come in support of their decision.

But does FEUOK knows the right forms and skills for judging the quality of movies? K Vijayakumar replied, saying that their experience in the industry will help to gauge the potential success of films. "A movie’s director, actors, production company, and distributor are among the factors that will be considered in this evaluation process," he said.

A few meetings will be set up between the theatre owners and producers for the necessary procedures. In addition, he said that they are looking for movies created for the theatre experience and not OTT as they want to increase the number of visitors to the cinema halls.

