Kerala theater owners organization FEUOK imposes ban on director-actor Renji Panicker; here’s why

Renji Panicker, a prominent screenwriter, director and actor in Malayalam cinema since the 1990s, faces another issue regarding the release of his films.

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has banned Renji Panicker. A movie distribution and production company he owns did not pay debts and fees owed to the theater owners.

Renji Panicker banned by FEUOK

The Film Exhibitors organization has also notified that they will refrain from releasing the film A Ranjith Cinema starring Asif Ali, and Namita Pramod in the leading roles, citing how Renji Panicker is also part of the movie.

The ban has been imposed after his production company had allegedly failed to remit 70 lakhs to theater owners. The organization has also added that the ban on the filmmaker will continue till all pending dues under his name have been cleared by him.

This is not the first time FEUOK has banned Renji Panicker. He was previously banned in April, which prevented his film Section 306 IPC from being released in theaters. However, despite that ban, the film still ended up releasing in April.

The theater organization has emphasized that any projects involving Renji Panicker will be prohibited from release and screening in Kerala's theaters.

Renji Panicker’s work front

Renji Panicker is one of the most iconic screenwriters of Malayalam cinema who later became a director and actor as well. The filmmaker was known for his constant collaborations with Malayalam action director Shaji Kailas, who presented some memorable films like Ekalavyan, Commissioner, Pathram, and many more.

Moreover, he has also directed two Malayalam films back in the day, that too with actors like Suresh Gopi and Mammootty. The films were called Bharatchandran IPS and Roudram. Furthermore, the filmmaker gained further popularity after his acting stint for the Malayalam film Ohm Shanthi Oshaana in 2018 which was directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.

