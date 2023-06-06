Kerala theatre owners protest against Tovino Thomas' 2018 OTT release; Here's why

Tovino Thomas' blockbuster Malayalam film 2018, which has been running fantastically at the box office, got an OTT release. The film is set for digital release on Sony LIV tonight. However, this cause has stir among the Kerala theatre owners as they called for a protest about early OTT release.

According to reports, the Kerala theatre owners are upset with the early OTT release of the Tovino Thomas starrer 2018. The Kerala theatre owners have called for a strike on June 7 and 8 as a protest against the early OTT release of 2018. The blockbuster Malayalam film has been announced to release on OTT in less than five weeks of its theatrical release.



2018 OTT release

On 28 May, the digital platform, Sony LIV announced that 2018 will be released on OTT on June 7. After one month of theatrical release, the digital release of Malayalam cinema's biggest blockbuster, 2018 has been confirmed on social media. The film will reportedly be available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi as well. However, this move has made the theatrer owners upset and have called for a protest. It is said that the OTT release has ruined the chance of earning Rs 200 crore at the box office.



About 2018

2018, which is based on the Kerala floods that happened five years back, emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time surpassing Mohanlal's 2016 action-thriller Pulimurugan. The Jude Anthany Joseph directorial is still running in theatres and has so far collected Rs 170 crore worldwide gross at the box office.

2018 is helmed by the talented filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph. The film revolves around the Kerala state's survival of the extremely disastrous floods the state witnessed in 2018. It stars Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, National award-winner Aparna Balamurali, Aju Varghese and others in key roles.

