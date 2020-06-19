Kerala Women’s Commission files a case against actor Sreenivasan for derogatory remarks on Anganwadi teachers

According to media reports, Kerala Women’s Commission registered a case against Sreenivasan for insulting Anganwadi teachers.

Actor Sreenivasan has landed in trouble once again for making derogatory remarks about Anganwadi teachers in Kerala. According to media reports, Kerala Women’s Commission registered a case against the actor for insulting Anganwadi teachers. Reportedly, during an interview, he said that how jobless women are made Anganwadi teachers. During an interview given to Kaumudi channel, the actor said, "In Japan, teachers who know psychology and psychiatry teach kids of kindergarten and playschool. Here, is it like that? Women with no education and who do not get any other jobs are made Anganwadi teachers. These kids grow amongst them, and can only grow to their standard."

This is not for the first time that Sreenivasan has courted controversies. He is known for his insensitive remarks. Well, Anganwadi teachers have been receiving appreciation in Kerala for their contribution amid COVID-19 outbreak. According to reports in the News Minute, there are 33,115 Anganwadi workers in the state and they all are trained to conduct virtual classes due to Coronavirus lockdown in the country. Reportedly, strict action will be taken against actor Sreenivasan for demeaning to Anganwadi teachers.

Meanwhile, The Hindi got in touch with the actor and to this, he said that he did not mean to be insensitive to women or Anganwadi teachers. The actor also added that he was not aware of the case filed against him.

