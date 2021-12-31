Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan Movie Review: A simple morality tale disguised as a domestic comedy

Title: Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan

Director: Nadirshah

Starring: Dileep, Urvashi, Naslen.

Streaming Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Star Rating: 2.5/5

Review by Arjun Menon

We have another Friday and a Dileep release, almost after the actors two-year pandemic induced hiatus with the comedy-drama Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan. This film belongs to another era of Malayalam cinema; an outlier, in the apparently newfound social media, crush among film lovers. The film is a curious entry into the growing landscape of regional content from Malayalam cinema as it backtracks on the recent resurgence of sorts in an industry known now for its rooted, minimalistic storytelling and bold convergence of thematic elements within the mainstream; holding on dearly to a sense of nostalgic passion for much simpler times, pre-pandemic. Nadirshah and Dileep are among the long-standing regulars of the stand-up comedy traditions of Malayalam cultural life with comedic roots from stage and mimicry, thus the teaming of the long-cherished comedic duo sure warranted a laugh riot from the day it was announced, though the film delivers only in parts to that promise.

The film fumbles and bickers its way through its runtime without much to show except for a phenomenally chameleon like turn from its leading man – more on that later. This felt somehow like the third film in Sajeev Pazhoor’s unofficial trilogy of sorts, with a through-line of greed running at the center of all three films, with real, lived-in characters asked to choose their morality in the face of monetary trappings. This might seem like a bit of a stretch but unlike Thondimutalum Drikshakshiyum and Sathyam Paranja Viswasikuvvo, the earlier films written by the same writer, those worked precisely as standalone cinematic works as they had a visual cogency and flare that is missing in Kesu Ee Veedinte Naathan.

This sense is given away by the director Nadirshah and his writer traversing in parallel lanes, never for once meeting eye to eye on the inert commonness of the plotline and largely stereotypical characters forced to deliver one comedic punch after the other, expecting at least a couple of them to land in the course of the proceedings but end up being just running short of the muscle to carry the narrative forward. The film revolves around Keshu (Dileep) a driving school instructor whose uneventful life is coloured after he is informed of a lottery win that is about to change his life forever and tests his morality and ability to endure chaos for monetary gains.

Keshu might work for you as a decent comedy if you are someone raised in a strictly staple diet of Dileep comedies from the past and have some context into the general positioning of the actor in Malayalam cinema history and his role in the evolution of the comedy genre. However, the film might be a chore to sit through for the uninitiated member, even the better-conceived jokes might end up not landing and much of the culturally specific nuances in character interactions are sure to get lost on someone not familiar with this particular school of filmmaking. The visual design of Keshu is proper old school with major reaction shots limited to cutaway to the weirdly bewildered actors looking at the camera singled out from the background action, a device used frequently in popular television serials. Dileep does not get much help from the background score that is suggestive of the emotion that the viewers are supposed to feel at each turn, with gag tracks and melodramatic notes in plenty.

The film, for better or worse belongs to its leading man - a deceptively simple performance from Dileep playing an old, scheming patriarch of a large joint family, holding onto the last shreds of a difficult life lived and providing for his loved ones. The tricky part in pulling off such a caricature-like part is the conviction of the actor playing the part, as a shaved head and prosthetic makeup can only do so much for the part. Dileep gets the gait, wide-eyed looks spot on and even manages to imbibe the possibilities of his physical comedy talents to the part. However, all of this fall’s incidental to the central narrative and the rest of the supporting cast too gets tangled up in a web of uninspired writing choices and visibly reductive arcs and amount to almost nothing. Urvashi too walks away scoring big with pretty much whatever’s on offer. Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan is a movie that feels misplaced in its treatment and ambitions, with its makers quite happy to underline the:” Greed is bad” approach to the tale with a missing lottery ticket, a host of one-note background players all trying to get the social commentary across with minimum innovation and maximum noise.

Watch the film's trailer below: