KGF 2 actor Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter Ayra has a grand birthday bash; Check PICS

KGF fame Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit's three-year-old daughter, Arya, turned three on December 2. The couple threw a spectacular birthday bash in Bengaluru at a posh restaurant. Relatives and friends were seen having a gala time at the birthday celebration. The couple's tiny tot was seen sporting a Minnie Mouse headband, which was in line with the party's theme. Now, Ayra’s birthday party images have gone viral on social media.

In the pics shared by a fan account, the whole birthday gang was present. Radhika and Yash decorated the place beautifully with the Micky Mouse theme quite prominent. The cake was a gorgeous two-tiered one with Minnie’s ears and bow on top. Moreover, on the occasion of their little one’s birthday, Radhika even posted an extremely cute picture with Ayra on her Instagram. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo could be seen walking hand-in-hand in the lap of nature. The two looked super smart in the picture. Radhika also wrote a thoughtful note full of love and admiration for her daughter with the picture. It read, "Will always be there to hold your hand, my precious! Happy Birthday our angel. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S : Ayra turns 3 today, how soon time flies!!.”

Check the pics here:

On the professional front, Yash is anticipating the release of KGF: Chapter 2, his next project. The movie will have its theatrical release on April 14, 2022. The cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt and is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon on working with Yash in KGF 2; Wants to work with Patrick Dempsey & Robert Downey Jr