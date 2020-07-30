  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KGF 2 actor Yash in his rugged avatar from the action thriller leaves the fans wanting for more; See Pic

The actor's rugged look from KGF film has immensely impressed his fans and followers. The throwback photo of the southern actor Yash in his KGF look has left the fans wanting for more.
12310 reads Mumbai
Yash,South,KGF 2KGF 2 actor Yash in his rugged avatar from the action thriller leaves the fans wanting for more; See Pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The KGF 2 star Yash has been impressing the fans and film audiences with his acting and dashing looks. The actor's rugged look from KGF film has immensely impressed his fans and followers. The throwback photo of the southern actor Yash in his KGF look has left the fans and audience members asking for more. On the work front, Yash will be seen in the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. This film is the second one in the KGF film franchise. The first look of the film KGF: Chapter 2 was unveiled by the makers of the film some time back.

The much-awaited drama is helmed by ace south director Prashanth Neel. The director had previously helmed the film KGF: Chapter 1. The fans and film audiences have a lot of expectations from the upcoming action thriller which happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The actor recently wished Sanjay Dutt on his birthday. The Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was celebrating his birthday and revealed the latest poster of his character from the film KGF: Chapter 2. The upcoming Prashanth Neel directorial will feature Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

Check out the photo

The film KGF 2 will have Sanjay Dutt essaying the role of the villain. Now, the fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the film releases have got postponed. 

(ALSO READ: KGF 2 star Yash writes a heartfelt wish for Sanjay Dutt on his birthday; Says 'we love u Baba')

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement