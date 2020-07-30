KGF 2 actor Yash in his rugged avatar from the action thriller leaves the fans wanting for more; See Pic

The actor's rugged look from KGF film has immensely impressed his fans and followers. The throwback photo of the southern actor Yash in his KGF look has left the fans wanting for more.

The KGF 2 star Yash has been impressing the fans and film audiences with his acting and dashing looks. The actor's rugged look from KGF film has immensely impressed his fans and followers. The throwback photo of the southern actor Yash in his KGF look has left the fans and audience members asking for more. On the work front, Yash will be seen in the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. This film is the second one in the KGF film franchise. The first look of the film KGF: Chapter 2 was unveiled by the makers of the film some time back.

The much-awaited drama is helmed by ace south director Prashanth Neel. The director had previously helmed the film KGF: Chapter 1. The fans and film audiences have a lot of expectations from the upcoming action thriller which happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The actor recently wished Sanjay Dutt on his birthday. The Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was celebrating his birthday and revealed the latest poster of his character from the film KGF: Chapter 2. The upcoming Prashanth Neel directorial will feature Bollywood actors and Sanjay Dutt.

The film KGF 2 will have Sanjay Dutt essaying the role of the villain. Now, the fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the film releases have got postponed.

