KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel quitting Sandalwood for Jr NTR's film? Here's what he has to say

KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel has clarified that he is not quitting Sandalwood and that Kannada is in his DNA

Prashanth Neel's upcoming project, KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is one of the biggest films that is slated to release this year. The audience is eagerly looking forward to the second part of the hit franchise, KGF. Meanwhile, rumours of Prashanth Neel collaborating with Junior NTR has surfaced online. Fans can't keep calm and are eagerly waiting for an official announcement on the same. However, a section of the audience is disappointed that Prashanth Neel is venturing into Telugu films.

#GetLostPrashanthNeel was trending on Twitter a few days back as fans were upset and wanted him to focus on Kannada films. Well, the director has clarified that he is not quitting Sandalwood and that Kannada is in his DNA. "It is the Kannada people who have given me my name and my bread. Kannada is in my DNA. Right now I can't confirm future projects as my attention is completely on KGF Chapter 2. But I assure that every project I make will be a Kannada movie," IB Times quoted the director as saying by a daily.

On Jr NTR's birthday last month, Prashanth Neel tweeted, "So....finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant... Next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy @tarak9999 Happy birthday brother!! Have a safe and great day See you soon...#HappyBirthdayNtr #stayhomestaysafe) (sic)."

Soon, it took social media by storm as the director dropped a hint of his collaboration with the RRR star.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and is scheduled to release on 23 October 2020.

