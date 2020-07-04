KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel shares a fun photo with Yash as they have a candid conversation

The photo shared by Prashanth Neel sees him having a conversation with the lead star of KGF 2, Yash. The duo is seen in a happy mood in the picture shared by the director on his Instagram account.

The south director Prashanth Neel is seen having a candid conversation with the lead star of KGF 2 Yash, in a photo shared by the director on his Instagram account. The photo shared by Prashanth Neel sees him having a conversation with the lead star of KGF 2, Yash. The duo is seen in a happy mood, in the picture which is winning the hearts of the fans of southern star Yash. On the work front, Yash will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel who also helmed the previous film KGF.

Now, with the second film, the fans are hoping to see a more hard-hitting story line. The first look of KGF 2 is generating a lot of interest among the fans and film audiences. The film KGF 2 will also feature Bollywood actors and Sanjay Dutt. The news reports state that Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of the villain in the upcoming south flick. The film was slated for a release, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of KGF 2 had to postpone the film's release to October.

Check out Yash's photo

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the film on the big screen. The posters of KGF 2 have already generated a lot of intrigue among the fans with respect to the film's story line. The latest photo of Yash and director Prashanth Neel is surely winning the internet.

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×