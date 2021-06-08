  1. Home
KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel takes his first jab against COVID 19; Urges fans & their families to do the same

Taking to his Twitter space, Prashanth Neel shared a photo of himself taking his first shot of vaccination against COVID 19.
Pan Indian director Prashanth Neel got his first vaccine shot today and shared a photo of himself getting the jab. In the photo, one can see Prashanth Neel hiding his face as a nurse gives him the jab. While sharing the photo, the filmmaker also encouraged all his fans and their families to get vaccinated as soon as possible. His fans took to the comments section and wished him while asking for updates about KFG: Chapter 2.

Sharing the photo, Prashanth Neel wrote, “Finally got myself vaccinated!!! If you haven’t, please do book a slot and get your family and yourself vaccinated #VaccinationForAll #stayhomestaysafe”. KGF 2 has Yash as the main lead, while Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the lead female role. Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon will be seen in key supporting roles. Dutt plays the role of main antagonist Adheera and his intense avatar has already set high expectations among the moviegoers.

The sequel will pick up from where it was left off at Kolar Gold Fields. KGF sequel will witness a face-off between the two characters which are Sanjay Dutt's Adheera and Yash’s Rocky. KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in five languages namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The film’s teaser was released ahead of Yash’s birthday. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “A promise was once made, that promise will be kept! Wishing Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash a very Happy Birthday”. Yash, who shared the teaser, wrote on his Twitter space, “KGF Chapter 2 Teaser out now…”

