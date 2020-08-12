  1. Home
KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film with Jr NTR to go on floors in 2022?

The film is not yet announced officially, but there is a strong buzz in the film industry that the Jr NTR starrer may go on floors in the year 2022.
The latest news update about the film starring Jr NTR which will be helmed by ace director Prashanth Neel states that the film might get delayed further. The film is not yet announced officially, but there is a strong buzz in the film industry that the Jr NTR starrer may go on floors in the year 2022. The latest news reports, state that the actor Jr NTR still has to complete his work on the film titled RRR. The film is helmed by well-known director SS Rajamouli.

The Baahubali director's film RRR is one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry. Now, the lead star of RRR, Jr NTR also has a film with director Trivikram Srinivas. After the actor finishes these two films, he can then move on to start filming the KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film. The actor who will be essaying the role of a fierce freedom fighter in the upcoming film RRR is expected to essay a challenging role in the Prashanth Neel directorial.

The fans and followers of the actor are eagerly waiting to see the film RRR. The film will also feature actor and producer Ram Charan. The film is expected to be a period drama. The first look of Ram Charan from the film was unveiled on the eve of the actor's birthday.

