KGF 2 LIVE UPDATES: Audience reactions, review, box office numbers of Yash starrer

The much-anticpated pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2 hits the big screen today after a long, long wait. The stars Yash as the protagonist and follows the journey of Rocky Bhai. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady. KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera made his debut in the South. The power duo will be joined by Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, and many others.