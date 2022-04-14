KGF 2 LIVE UPDATES: Audience reactions, review, box office numbers of Yash starrer
The much-anticpated pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2 hits the big screen today after a long, long wait. The stars Yash as the protagonist and follows the journey of Rocky Bhai. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady. KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera made his debut in the South. The power duo will be joined by Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, and many others.
The pre-sales for the movie are absolute fire, with an estimated Rs. 75 crores plus in sales for the opening day already. This number is expected to grow to Rs. 80-85 crores by midnight.
The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don't take videos & photos and avoid posting them online!
Say NO to PIRACY.#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 @Thenameisyash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 pic.twitter.com/LyzDlJkzkR
— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) April 13, 2022