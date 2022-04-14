Live

Updated on Apr 14, 2022 09:26 AM IST
KGF 2 LIVE UPDATES: Audience reactions, review, box office numbers of Yash starrer

The much-anticpated pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2 hits the big screen today after a long, long wait. The stars Yash as the protagonist and follows the journey of Rocky Bhai. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady. KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera made his debut in the South. The power duo will be joined by Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, and many others.

April 14, 2022, 09:23 am IST
KGF: Chapter 2 box office opening records

The pre-sales for the movie are absolute fire, with an estimated Rs. 75 crores plus in sales for the opening day already. This number is expected to grow to Rs. 80-85 crores by midnight.

April 14, 2022, 09:07 am IST
"Say NO to piracy," says team 'KGF'
The movie makers requests and urges all fans to report any form of piracy to a dedicated control room.

 

 


