KGF 2 makers announce next with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara: True stories deserve to be told right

The well-acclaimed director Sudha Kongara of Soorarai Pottru fame and Hombale Films, who have produced Yash's KGF franchise are teaming up together for an upcoming interesting film. The film's title and other details of cast and crew are yet to be announced. However, reports suggest that it could star Suriya in the lead role.

The makers took to Twitter and announced the big collaboration news with a post, which read, "Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. We, at Hombale Films are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have."

Reports state that after the blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru, Suriya and Sudha might join hands again for this untitled film. The rumour mills suggest that the makers of Hombale Films are impressed with the storyline of Sudha and the project would either be a Tamil film, dubbed in other languages or Pan Indian film. Even though there is no official confirmation on these reports yet, the buzz is strong and more details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara made her directorial debut with the Telugu film Andhra Andagadu in 2008, and later directed the Tamil film Drohi. In 2016, she directed Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos in Hindi) for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Director in Tamil. After that, Sudha gained immense popularity with Soorarai Pottru, which is based on life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.

And coming to Hombale films, they are popularly known for creating the visual spectacle, KGF: Chapter 1 and 2, which are blockbuster pan Indian hits.

