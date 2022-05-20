KGF 2 makers gear up for their next venture titled Bagheera

After the biggest blockbuster of the year in the form of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, production house Hombale Films is all set to start work on their next. Touted to be an action thriller, the movie has been titled Bagheera. The Muhurat of this upcoming venture was held on May 20 in Bengaluru.

The movie will mark the return of the dynamic duo, Ugram star Srii Murali and KGF Director Prashanth Neel. For the unversed, 2014 flick Ugramm, considered to be Srii Murali's comeback movie was also directed by the KGF director, Prashanth Neel. This time the script of 'Bagheera' has been written by Prashanth and the movie will be directed by Dr. Suri. On the occasion of Srii Murali’s birthday, the first look poster for Bagheera, featuring the actor in an angry avatar, was released in December 2020. The ‘Roaring Star’ might step into the shoes of a tough cop for this action drama. The final star cast of the movie is yet to be revealed by the makers Hombale Films.

Check out the announcement below:

The production house is on a roll this year and seems to be in the mood for big announcements. Soorarai Pottru Director Sudha Kongara was also roped in recently for a major project by them, alongside they are launching Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuva RajKumar in another untitled movie which will be directed by Santhosh Anandram of Raajkumara Fame. Kantara and Raghavendra stores are the other 2 upcoming movies which will be released under the Hombale banner. Following the pan-India success of KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films is focused on making projects that can be released on a national level. Their upcoming production venture Salaar starring Prabhas will also be released in 5 languages.

Bagheera is slated to be released next year, the movie will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with major shoots happening at the outskirts of Bengaluru and Mysore region.

