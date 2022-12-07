KGF 2 RRR to Kantara: South films that dominated most Googled Indian movies of 2022 list
Check out which South Indian movies are on top of Google's most search list.
2022 is almost over, and Google has unveiled its top-searched movies of the year. It might be exciting to find out which of our favorite South Indian movies made it to the list. Yash action entertainer KGF: Chapter 2 which turned out to be a rave among movie buffs was the second most searched movie in 2022. SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was in the fourth spot. Following this was Rishab Shetty's blockbuster hit Kantara.
The sixth position was bagged by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise, while on the seventh spot was Kamal Haasan's action thriller Vikram. The others on the list are Ranbir Singha and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: Part One – on number one, The Kashmir Files on number three, Laal Singh Chaddha on number eight, Drishyam 2 on number nine, and Thor: Love and Thunder on number ten.
RRR continues to roar internationally
After making a mark at the India box office, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's magnum opus RRR is riding high internationally as well. The film has been getting an overwhelming response from the western audience and has also been receiving several accolades. The most recent feather to its cap is the two prestigious awards from Atlanta Film Critics Circle and Hollywood Critics Association. RRR was termed the ‘Best International Picture’ by the Atlanta Film Critics Circle. Sharing a poster of the period action drama on Twitter, Atlanta Film Critics Circle wrote, “The 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Best International Picture: RRR.”
On the other hand, Hollywood Critics Association Spotlight Award took to Twitter and captioned their post, ''We RRR elated...The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @hollywoodcriticsassociation jury for recognizing #RRRMovie ! #RRR #HCACritics #IndianCinema."
