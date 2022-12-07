KGF 2 RRR to Kantara: South films that dominated most Googled Indian movies of 2022 list

2022 is almost over, and Google has unveiled its top-searched movies of the year. It might be exciting to find out which of our favorite South Indian movies made it to the list. Yash action entertainer KGF: Chapter 2 which turned out to be a rave among movie buffs was the second most searched movie in 2022. SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was in the fourth spot. Following this was Rishab Shetty's blockbuster hit Kantara.

The sixth position was bagged by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise, while on the seventh spot was Kamal Haasan's action thriller Vikram. The others on the list are Ranbir Singha and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: Part One – on number one, The Kashmir Files on number three, Laal Singh Chaddha on number eight, Drishyam 2 on number nine, and Thor: Love and Thunder on number ten.