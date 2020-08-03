  • facebook
KGF 2 star Yash is all smiles in this throwback PHOTO as he gets surrounded by his fans

The south actor is seen surrounded by his fans in this throwback photo. The KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash looks very dapper as he posed for the picture.
KGF 2 star Yash is all smiles in this throwback PHOTO as he gets surrounded by his fans
The southern star Yash who has played the lead in the super hit film KGF looks dapper in this throwback photo. The actor is seen surrounded by his fans in this throwback photo. The KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash looks very dapper in the throwback photo. The southern actor Yash enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. On the work front, the KGF actor Yash will be seen in the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2. This film starring Yash is helmed by ace southern director Prashanth Neel. The previous film KGF: Chapter 1 was also helmed by Prashanth Neel.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the upcoming film KGF 2 to hit the big screen. The makers of the southern drama, KGF 2 will reportedly kick start the shoot of the Yash starrer on August 15. Due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers of the Yash starrer KGF 2, had to suspend the film's shooting after the outbreak of Coronavirus. Now, the latest news update states that the makers of KGF 2 are looking forward to start the film's shoot once again on August 15.

Check out the photo

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Salaam Rocky Bhai

A post shared by Yash KGF (@yash.rocky.fans) on

The fans and audience members are very excited about the news update. They are eagerly looking forward to see the southern actor on the big screen in the highly anticipated film KGF 2. This film will also feature Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

(ALSO READ: KGF 2 star Yash looks elated to pose for a selfie with director Prashanth Neel; See throwback PHOTO)

Credits :instagram

