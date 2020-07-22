KGF 2 star Yash and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli are all smiles in this throwback PHOTO

This throwback photo of the RRR director SS Rajamouli and KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash, makes the fans hopeful of seeing the actor in a film by the southern director.

The KGF star Yash is among the most loved actors from the south film industry. The southern actor is clicked alongside the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The dynamic duo are all smiles as they posed for a picture. This throwback photo of the RRR director SS Rajamouli and KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash, make the fans hopeful of seeing the actor in a film by the director. On the work front, Yash will be essaying the lead in the upcoming KGF: Chapter 2.

The film with Yash in the lead is the second film in the KGF franchise. The fans and followers of the south star are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. But, due to the global outbreak of COVID 19, the makers of KGF 2 had to postpone the film's release. The much-awaited film KGF 2 is helmed by ace south director Prashanth Neel. The director had previously helmed the first KGF film as well. The upcoming film KGF 2 will also feature Bollywood actress and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

The Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is reportedly essaying the role of the villain who will be locking horns with the lead star Yash. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli is looking forward to work on his upcoming film called RRR. Due to the COVID 19 lockdown all the filming and production work on films had been stopped. Now, the RRR director is looking forward to resume the film's shoot.

