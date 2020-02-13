KGF 2 star Yash and Mohanlal's candid photos from an event go viral

A picture of Yash with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has surfaced on Instagram. The photos see them engaged in a candid conversation at an event and we wonder what they are talking about.

Recently, Kannada star Yash and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's candid pictures went viral on social media. The two were on their respective shooting schedules while they bumped into each other recently. The two actors were all praise for each other on social media and their bonding raised high curiosity among the fans. Now, a picture of Yash with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has surfaced on Instagram. The photos see them engaged in a candid conversation at an event and we wonder what are they talking about. Yash was clicked in a printed shirt and denim while Mohanlal was seen in his casual yet cool avatar.

The photos from the event have made ways on Instagram and are widely being shared by fan clubs. Talking about Yash and Dulquer's meet, the Kannda star shared a candid moment with DQ and wrote, "Ran into this fine actor in my hometown today. An intelligent actor plus humility equals Dulquer! I’ve always admired his choice of films. One of the finest our generation has seen. I'm sure you'll kill it as Kurup And the next time you are back in my hometown, a native cuisine spread will await you...it will be a feast!."

Superstar Yash is one of the most sought after actors in Kannada cinema and across the nation owing to the massive success of KGF chapter 1. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2. Yash will be back on the big screen yet again with his role in Rocky. The film also stars and Sanjay Dutt in important roles.

