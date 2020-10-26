KGF 2 star Yash gets a dose of his own medicine as a father from daughter Ayra in a hilarious way; Posts video

KGF 2 star Yash recently shared a video of his daughter enjoying ice cream and it will leave a smile on your face.

Yash is not only a phenomenal actor but also a doting father who makes sure to take some time out for his kids amidst his busy schedules. Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit had kept their first child Ayra away from camera lenses but now, the little munchkin is a star herself on social media. Yash and Radhika keep sharing adorable videos and photos of their kids and one cannot afford to miss it. KGF 2 star Yash recently shared a video of his daughter enjoying ice cream and it will leave a smile on your face.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Yash wrote, "Sharing is caring... not when it comes to ICE CREAM...(Getting a dose of my own medicine here)." One can see in the video, Ayra enjoying her bowl of ice-cream. However, what steals the show is her trying to play the trick with dad Yash while her bowl of happiness. The video will take away your Monday blues.

Yash and Radhika Pandit got blessed with an angel, Ayra Pandit on December 2, 2018, and on October 30, 2019, they welcomed their second child, baby boy Yatharv.

Sharing a picture-perfect family moment from Yatharv's naming ceremony, Yash wrote on Instagram, "Happy to see that all of u liked the name 'YATHARV' For all of u asking for the meaning it means 'Complete' We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra! Special mention to our dear music director @ravibasrur who has yet again gifted us with a lovely song, @santhoshvenkysinger who has sung so beautifully and #Narthan who has penned the lyrics with so much love."

