KGF 2 star Yash impresses all with his stunning dance moves on Googly Gandasare; Watch

Rocking star Yash spreads his energetic and powerful aura both on-screen and off-screen. The latest sample of his charisma was seen at a party. The KGF 2 star at a bash showed some swift dance moves on the Googly Gandasare song from the 2013 movie Googly, featuring him in the lead.

After the stupendous success of his most recent release, KGF Chapter 2, Yash was seen spending some quality time with his wife and kids. Not too long ago, his better half, Radhika Pandit shared an adorable pic of the actor enjoying playtime with his little ones. He is found playing with toys at the beach along Ayra and Yathrav.

Rocky Bhai is not only known for their work but also gains attention because of their close-knit family. On numerous occasions, Radhika Pandit and Yash drop sneak peeks from their time with their little munchkins and it is simply precious.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 which starred Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles has shattered several box office records and is still attracting a massive crowd at the ticket counters. The fans are in awe of Yash in his Rocky Bhai avatar, a mafia man, who takes control of a gold-smuggling empire in a hostile takeover. Released on April 14 across the country, the venture is available in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Prashanth Neel has once again proved his direction skills with his latest drama.

