KGF 2 star Yash to lend his voice for the upcoming teaser of Niranjan Sudhindra's film Super Star

The latest news update about the KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash states that he will be lending his voice for the upcoming teaser of Super Star. This film will feature actor Niranjan Sudhindra in the lead. As per news reports, this film will mark the entry of Niranjan Sudhindra in Sandalwood, and his fans are already very excited. The latest news reports of Yash lending his voice for the film Super Star's much awaited trailer has left the fans feeling curious.

On the work front, Yash will be seen in the upcoming film, KGF 2. This film is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The highly anticipated film is the second film in the KGF franchise. The original film was also helmed by Prashanth Neel. KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature Bollywood actor and Sanjay Dutt. The Yash starrer will see Sanjay Dutt essay the role of a brutal and ruthless villain. The film was slated for a release but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers of the film had to postpone the release. Previously, Raveena Tandon had posed for some fun picture along with the crew members of KGF 2.

The fans and followers of Yash are eagerly looking forward to see the film on the big screen. The makers of KGF 2 had recently released a poster of Sanjay Dutt. The film audiences and fans of the actor were delighted to see the latest poster of Sanjay Dutt.

