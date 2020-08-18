  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KGF 2 star Yash to lend his voice for the upcoming teaser of Niranjan Sudhindra's film Super Star

As per news reports, this film will mark the entry of Niranjan Sudhindra in Sandalwood, and his fans are very excited. The latest news reports of Yash lending his voice for the film Super Star's trailer has left the fans feeling curious.
2954 reads Mumbai
Yash,South,KGF 2KGF 2 star Yash to lend his voice for the upcoming teaser of Niranjan Sudhindra's film Super Star

The latest news update about the KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash states that he will be lending his voice for the upcoming teaser of Super Star. This film will feature actor Niranjan Sudhindra in the lead. As per news reports, this film will mark the entry of Niranjan Sudhindra in Sandalwood, and his fans are already very excited. The latest news reports of Yash lending his voice for the film Super Star's much awaited trailer has left the fans feeling curious.

On the work front, Yash will be seen in the upcoming film, KGF 2. This film is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The highly anticipated film is the second film in the KGF franchise. The original film was also helmed by Prashanth Neel. KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. The Yash starrer will see Sanjay Dutt essay the role of a brutal and ruthless villain. The film was slated for a release but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers of the film had to postpone the release. Previously, Raveena Tandon had posed for some fun picture along with the crew members of KGF 2.     

The fans and followers of Yash are eagerly looking forward to see the film on the big screen. The makers of KGF 2 had recently released a poster of Sanjay Dutt. The film audiences and fans of the actor were delighted to see the latest poster of Sanjay Dutt.

(ALSO READ: When KGF star Yash's wife Radhika shared his first impression: He was rude or probably had a lot of attitude)

Credits :cinemaexpress.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement