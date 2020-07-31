KGF 2 star Yash looks elated to pose for a selfie with director Prashanth Neel; See throwback PHOTO

The actor is seen happily posing for a selfie with the KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel. The throwback photo of the south actor Yash will bring back fond memories of the blockbuster film KGF.

The southern star Yash is among the most loved actors from the south film industry. The actor is seen happily posing for a selfie with the KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel. The throwback photo of the south actor Yash will bring back fond memories of the blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1. The KGF 2 star Yash looks very dapper and handsome in this throwback. On the work front, the southern star Yash will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film called KGF: Chapter 2. The southern actor's first look poster from the upcoming film was unveiled by the makers some time back.

Yash's first look poster from KGF 2 is already generating a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences. The actor will be seen in a more intense and rugged look in the upcoming action thriller KGF 2. The film helmed by director Prashanth Neel happens to be among the most highly anticipated dramas form the south film industry. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for an update on the film.

Check out the photo

The upcoming southern flick will also feature Bollywood actors and Sanjay Dutt. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor will be essaying the villain's role in the Yash starrer. The makers of the southern drama had released Sanjay Dutt's look from the film some time back. Now, on the actor's birthday, the makers of the south flick KGF 2 also unveiled the latest poster of the Bollywood actor.

(ALSO READ: Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Madhumitha makes the best out of quarantine time; Learns car driving and bike riding)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×