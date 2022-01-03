KGF 2 star Yash & Radhika Pandit enjoy fireworks on New Year's Eve and begin 2022 with fervour; VIDEO

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit kicked in 2022 by enjoying incredible fireworks at night. Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram account and shared a clip of the amazing fireworks. The video was accompanied with a note, “Wishing everyone a year filled with happiness, joy, excitement, good health and all things nice…P.S : If I managed to get my personal DOP in the frame. Looks like it's going to be a great year… HAPPY 2022 everyone.”

Radhika Pandit frequently shares video and photographs from her domestic bliss . The couple exchanged vows on December 9, 2016 in a grand ceremony. They were blessed with baby girl Ayra in December 2018. In October 2019, the two became parents again, this time to baby boy Yatharv.

Meanwhile, Yash will soon star in the second installment of the successful KGF franchise. Filmmaker Prashanth Neel is directing the film. He had also helmed KGF Chapter 1. The much talked about project enjoys an ensemble cast with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Achyuth Kumar including others. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur, the film was made on a jaw-dropping budget and will be out in theatres on 14 April 2022. The film will release in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Bhuvan Gowda has done the cinematography for the film and Ravi Basrur has composed the music for the project.