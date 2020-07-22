KGF 2 star Yash reveals how his beard look from the film became a crucial part of his persona

The south actor reportedly spoke to DNA for an interview. Yash revealed that his beard look was meant for his character named Rocky in the southern drama KGF. But, now it has become a key part of his personality.

The southern star Yash who will be essaying the lead role in the highly anticipated film called KGF: Chapter 2 recently revealed how his look from the film has become a crucial part of his persona. The actor reportedly spoke to DNA for an interview. Yash revealed that his beard look was meant for his character named Rocky in the southern drama KGF. The actor goes on to add that the beard look was supposed to suit the time in which the film was set. The fans and film audiences were very impressed by the lead actor's rugged look.

Now, the south star Yash has revealed that he maintained his bearded look from the film even after the film's release as he liked the look and the fans were also loving his rugged bearded look. On the work front, Yash will feature as the lead actor in the highly anticipated flick called KGF: Chapter 2. The film is helmed by ace south director Prashanth Neel. The film is the second film in the KGF franchise. The fans and followers of the south star Yash are very excited about the film and are eagerly looking forward to watch the film on the big screen.

The makers of KGF 2 had to postpone the film's release due to the global outbreak of COVID 19. The first look of the lead star from KGF 2 has generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the minds of the fans and audience members.

