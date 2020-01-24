KGF 2 star Yash turns photographer for wife Radhika Pandit and it is way too beautiful; PIC INSIDE

Yash makes sure to fulfil the husband duties. The actor recently turned photographer for his beautiful wifey, Radhika Pandit and it is too pretty to miss.

KGF 2 star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples in the Sandalwood industry. From their romantic dance videos to spending time with their two kids, Yash and Radhika Pandit never fail to grab our attention with their sweet moments. Recently a video of the two dancing to Bollywood song, Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho surfaced on social media. The sizzling chemistry and the cute dancing by the two left us in awe. We are totally in awe of this couple and must say, Yash makes sure to fulfil the right husband duties. The actor recently turned photographer for his beautiful wifey, Radhika Pandit.

Sharing a picture on Instagram that has been clicked by Yash, Radhika Pandit wrote, "Happy Weekend Everyone PC : my one n only personal photographer forever (Mr. Hubby)." Radhika looked pretty as always and her infectious smile is winning the Internet. The most loved couple in the South Indian film industry has been setting relationship goals with each passing day and we just can't get over their adorable pictures. Radhika is super active on Instagram and keeps treating her fans with such little yet adorable moments.

On the professional front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is the second installment to KGF: Chapter 1. The first look of the film was released on the actor's birthday and it has only set high expectations among the moviegoers. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain while plays a prominent role.

