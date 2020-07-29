KGF 2 star Yash writes a heartfelt wish for Sanjay Dutt on his birthday; Says 'we love u Baba'

The Munna Bhai MBBS star shared the latest poster of his character from the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The lead star of the much-awaited drama KGF: Chapter 2 replied on the Bollywood star's post with a heart-warming message for the actor on his birthday.

The southern actor Yash reportedly wrote, "Timeless in age, Brutal in style. Its a pleasure not just working with u but to get to know u. Happy birthday to a wonderful soul! We love u Baba!!" The film KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature Bollywood actor in a key role. The Mohra actress had also previously shared a picture with the film's crew from the sets of the film. The film, KGF: Chapter 2 will feature Yash in the lead. The first look poster of the Prashanth Neel directorial was very impressive and the fans are loving every aspect of the southern drama.

The film KGF: Chapter 2 will be more intense and action based than the previous film. The first look poster of the film's villain was unveiled some time back. Now, the makers of the southern drama have revealed the latest poster of the film's villain Sanjay Dutt on the eve of his birthday.

