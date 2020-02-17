KGF 2 star Yash's wife Radhika sums up their 8 years in THIS romantic snap; Shares her favourite one with Ayra

Radhika Pandit shares a collage of beautiful moments with husband Yash as they celebrate their 10th Valentine's Day and calls the one with daughter Ayra her favourite snap.

Yash and Radhika Pandit have been married for 4 years now but their love story dates back to 10 years. Yash and Radhika met on the sets of their TV serial. From being complete strangers to good friends, they found love. It was on one Valentine's Day when Yash planned to surprise her with a cute hamper but did not manage to say those three magical words. Later he proposed to her on the phone and the rest is history.

Spanning 10 years of togetherness with Yash, Radhika Pandit shared a couple of loved up pictures on Valentine's Day. The couple has been celebrating their day of love since 10 long years but Radhika recently shared a collage of pictures summing up their 8 years as the pictures of their first two years had gone missing. Having a cute story associated with Valentine's Day, Radhika celebrated their 10th Valentine's sharing a collage consisting of all their beautiful memories and her favourite one being the one with her daughter Ayra. She also mentioned about their younger son writing that they haven't forgotten their little one.

"It's our 10th Valentine's day together today!! These pics sum up to 8yrs.. well, the 1st two years pics are missing!! Anyway, it's not hard to say which is our Favourite pic! It's the pic where we are holding something beautiful n precious we have created out of our 10yrs of journey! HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY!! P.S : We haven't forgotten Junior, he was there, just not in this particular pic !! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP", Radhika captioned her post.

Yash too shared a glimpse of his 10th Valentine's Day celebration with Radhika. The couple is seen cutting a heart-shaped cake. The wall behind is decorated with red balloons forming a big heart with Happy 10 written in the middle. It is raining hearts for Yash and Radhika and we can't stop gushing over the cute couple. Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash is gearing up for his July 2020 release K.G.F Chapter 2. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and in pivotal roles.

