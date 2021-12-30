KGF 2: Tears, emotions & nostalgic journey of 5 years for Prashanth Neel, Srinidhi Shetty on last day shoot

Yash and Prashanth Neel wrapped up the shooting of KGF Chapter 2 earlier this year and it was an emotional rollercoaster ride for the team. A source close to the team shares deets about how the entire team was in tears, emotions and nostalgia as a long 5-year journey of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 came to an end.

As soon as director Prashanth Neel announced the 'pack up' of the last shot, Srinidhi Shetty who plays the female lead role broke down in tears. The entire team was moved by her emotions. Earlier, while sharing a fam-jam picture from the last day of the shoot, Neel captioned it, "A journey with a great start and no end. kgfchapter1 #kgfchapter2 #kgffamily."

Here's a look at their photo from the last day of the shoot:

KGF Chapter 2, also starring Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt is going to be bigger, better and like never before. As promised by Rockybhai aka Yash, KGF 2 is going to be yet another visual extravaganza on the big screen.

The magnum opus is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.