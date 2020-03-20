KGF: 2 Teaser Update: Yash and his team are having sleepless nights; Here's why

The team of KGF:Chapter 2 is working on the first teaser and reportedly, they are having sleepless nights. Yash along with the team is working on making the teaser look crisp and impactful.

Rocking Star Yash's upcoming period action film, KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the much-awaited movies of the year. KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018 and it set the box office on fire. The expectations have only increased with the second part of the blockbuster. The first look of the film has only set high curiosity among the moviegoers to know what's in stores for them. Now, the team is working on the first teaser and reportedly, they are having sleepless nights. Yash along with the team is working on making the teaser look crisp and impactful.

"During post-production, while the trailer for KGF 1 was being edited, the whole team including Yash worked for over 48 hours straight to make it as thrilling and impactful as it did. And now, the stakes are higher than ever with KGF chapter 2. The team is working on cutting the teaser for the movie and the sleepless nights are back," a source close to Yash was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: 2 will feature Sanjay Dutt and in the important roles. Yash is expected to leave the audience amazed yet again with his Rocky Bhai character.

