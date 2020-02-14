KGF 2: Yash's co-star Raveena Tandon heads back to the post her wrap up from the shoot

The much-awaited film, KGF: Chapter 2 is helmed by ace director Prashanth Neel. The Tollywood actor Rao Ramesh also recently joined the star cast of the Yash starrer.

One of the most awaited films from the Kannada film industry, KGF: Chapter 2 will see south star Yash in the lead role. Interestingly, Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and have come on board to essay crucial roles. Sanjay Dutt is reportedly playing the villain's role, and the actor's first look from the much-awaited film, KGF: Chapter 2 was unveiled by its makers some time back. Now, the Mohra actress Raveena Tandon, was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she wrapped her portions for the film. The actress looked radiant in a red top and blue coloured denims.

Recently, the fans and film audiences were delighted to see some fun pictures of the Andaz Apna Apna actress. The actors were looks extremely stylish and were seen acing their fashion game. Prashanth Neel welcomed the actress and south actor Rao Ramesh on the sets of the film when they started the shoot. Yash also made efforts to welcome Raveena Tandon in a memorable way.

The KGF star Yash shared a stunning photo of him and Raveena Tandon and the fans just could not stop gushing about the picture. The fans are now looking forward to watch the film on the big screen. The gorgeous actress and beauty queen Srinidhi Shetty is playing the female lead in KGF: Chapter 2.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

