KGF 3 set to return? Makers make an announcement as Yash's KGF Chapter 2 turns 1

The KGF franchise has become one of the most popular film franchises in the country with just two films, while fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment. The second chapter which was released last year grossed over 1000 crores at the global box office and has already become a zeitgeist-altering event in the history of Indian cinema. Now on the one-year anniversary of the KGF Chapter’s release, Hombale Films has hinted at beginning of Chapter 3, probably to enter shooting next year. The latest video from the production house on its social media handle with the caption, “The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man is going viral and for all the good reasons."

Stage set for KGF 3

The newest update seems to be a hint from the team regarding the beginning of KGF 3. The video is an ode to the global success of Chapter 2 and a thankful note to the fans, who celebrated the mass adventures of Rocky Bhai. The video was captioned, "KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here's to another year of great storytelling!" Earlier director Prashant Neel had also suggested a possible 2025 release date for KGF 3, however, we might get some possible updates in the coming days with regard to pre-production work.

Upcoming Projects

Yash has not made any announcements regarding his next release since the success of KGF Chapter 2. The actor has been in hibernation mode, away from films and focusing on his personal life. However, there have been reports that he will be incoming his next project this month, on the 1-year anniversary of KGF chapter 2. The film is touted to be a bigger, grander spectacle than the KGF films. Prashant Neel has been busy shooting the climax of his next magnum opus “Salaar” which stars Prabhas, Shruthi Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The film is said to be an action entertainer beyond the KGF films and is expected to release towards the end of the year.

