'KGF 3 will be a golden history'; Fans go berserk as Yash starrer KGF 2 makers make a massive announcement

After two super-successful franchises, KGF is gearing up for the third chapter. Yes, the makers treated audiences who came to watch the movie with a huge surprise as they hinted at a possible third chapter in the end credits. The audiences are going berserk ever since this news came out and setting the internet by storm.

One of the most-anticipated movies of the year, KGF Chapter 2, released today, on April 14, 2022. And yes, Yash aka Rocky Bhai is back with the second instalment and set the theatres on fire. The sequel joined the record-breaking success of the humungous KGF Chapter 1 as the film is receiving a humungous response from audiences are critics. Well, with the official announcement of KGF 3 at the end of the movie, fans' happiness is beyond the sky.

While one user said KGF 3 will be golden history, others are eagerly waiting for the third chapter from now itself. The makers surely caught the attention and reminded us that KGF isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The story of Rocky shall continue and will return with more power.

Check out audiences reaction on KGF 3 here:

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 has managed to live up to the expectation set by Chapter 1. It is very rare for the sequel to be good as the first part and Prashanth Neel had made sure to do and audiences are hailing him for that. the film has already been declared a blockbuster hit. Calling it epic, goosebumps, adrenaline rush, madness and visual treat, the cast and crew are being hailed for their respective roles. KGF Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film features a stalwart ensemble star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi.

Also Read: KGF 2 LIVE UPDATES: KGF 3 announced, audience reactions, review, box office numbers of Yash starrer