KGF actor Harish Rai, passes away at 55 after battling thyroid cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, widely known for his iconic roles as Don Rai in Om and Chacha in KGF, passed away on Thursday at the age of 55. According to reports, he died at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru after a long battle with thyroid cancer that had spread to his stomach. Rai’s death has left fans and the film industry mourning the loss of a versatile actor.

Harish Rai had been fighting cancer for an extended period, and his health had deteriorated significantly. His frail body and swollen stomach due to water retention had made his condition serious. Despite undergoing treatment and receiving support from fans and well-wishers, he was unable to recover, as per Times of India.

Here’s how Harish Rai fought cancer and its high costs

Earlier, Rai had spoken openly about the financial burden of his treatment. In an emotional appeal, he revealed that a single injection cost Rs 3.55 lakh, and doctors had prescribed three injections per cycle over 63 days, totaling Rs 10.5 lakh per cycle. In many cases, patients required 17 to 20 injections, bringing the estimated total cost of treatment to around Rs 70 lakh.

Social media influencer Gopi Gowdru had visited Rai recently and shared a video in which the actor spoke about his desire to return to acting once his health improved. He also mentioned the support he had received from KGF star Yash. “Yash has helped me before. I cannot keep asking him every time. How much can one person do? I haven’t informed him about my health, but I know if he comes to know, he will definitely stand by me. He is just one call away, though he is busy with his upcoming film Toxic. I’ve told my family and sons to reach out to him if anything happens to me, because I know he won’t turn away,” Rai had said.

Over his illustrious career, Harish Rai appeared in numerous Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films. His notable works include Om, Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, Nalla, and both chapters of KGF. He was widely respected for his dedication to cinema and his ability to deliver memorable performances across different genres.

This content addresses sensitive topics, including but not limited to suicide and death, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know requires support, please seek assistance from appropriate resources.

