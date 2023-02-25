KGF actor Yash looks dapper in ethnic outfit as he poses with cricketer Dinesh Karthik; See PIC

Yash, the popular star of the Kannada film industry established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of Indian cinema in recent times, with the mega success of the KGF franchise. The period drama franchise, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Prashanth Neel, featured Yash as the central character Rocky Bhai, who starts his life as a gangster and eventually takes over the ownership of Kolar Gold Fields aka KGF. The celebrated actor is now winning the internet with his latest picture with cricketer Dinesh Karthik. Yash and Dinesh Karthik pose together

Dinesh Karthik, the popular cricketer recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a lovely click with Yash with a special caption, that reads: "Salaam Rocky Bhai ." As per the reports, the celebrated batsman met Kannada's cinema's biggest crowd puller at a wedding, and the duo instantly developed a friendship. In the picture, Yash looked simply dapper in a black and red ethnic suit. He completed his look with a pair of black shoes and a braided high ponytail. Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, opted for a navy blue embroidered jacket and a matching kurta, which he paired with white trousers, and a pair of jhootis. Check out Dinesh Karthik's Twitter post, below:

Yash's upcoming projects As reported earlier, Yash is now set to team up with KGF director Prashanth Neel once again for the upcoming third installment in the franchise, which has been tentatively titled KGF 3. The celebrated actor will once again play the central character Rocky Bhai in the project, which is slated to go on floors by the beginning of 2025 after the director wraps up his other commitments. If the latest reports are to be believed, Yash is set to make his big Bollywood debut very soon with two mega projects, which will be bankrolled by Excel Entertainment. A massive announcement on the same are expected to be made, very soon.

