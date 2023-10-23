KGF actor Yash's kids perform Pooja on their new car during Navratri; PHOTO inside

The Kannada superstar Yash is undeniably one of the best actors in the industry today. But the actor is known for something more than that as well. The actor is known to be a family man, preferring to spend time with his family whenever he gets the chance. The auspicious season of Navratri was no different.

The actor spent the holy season with his family, performing Pooja, and spending time with them. In the latest update, the actor’s wife, Radhika, has taken to her Instagram account to share images of their kids doing Pooja on their new car. The tiny tots were seen performing aarti on the car.

Check out the post below:

On the work front

Yash was last seen in KGF Chapter 2, the much-awaited sequel of the 2018 film KGF. He portrayed the character of Rocky in the period action film, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Easwari Rao, Archana Jois, John Kokken, and many more.

The film received positive reviews from fans, with Yash’s performance, as well as Prashanth Neel’s storytelling getting acclaim all over. It was recently reported that the third part of the KGF franchise will go on floors in 2024, aiming for a release in the following year

Next up, the actor will be featured in Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming film, which is temporarily titled Yash19. It was also recently reported that the actor has begun preparations for the project, even meeting with the renowned Hollywood director JJ Perry, best known for the action series John Wick.