KGF: Chapter 1 star Yash's unseen BTS PIC of indulging in fun conversation with crew members is unmissable

Check out KGF: Chapter 1 star Yash's unseen picture from the sets of the movie that we have come across on Twitter. He had already begun shooting for the movie's sequel until the lockdown was imposed.

KGF: Chapter 1 is among those movies that created quite a stir in 2018 for all the obvious reasons. The movie featuring Yash was declared a blockbuster hit and the actor earned critical acclaim for his stellar performance in the same. The best part is that he had already begun shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 a few days back much to the excitement of his fans and followers. However, its shoot has been stalled as of now owing to the lockdown.

While speaking of the actor, we have recently found an unseen BTS picture from the sets of KGF: Chapter 1 that surely deserves your attention. Yash is seen indulging in some fun banter with a few other crew members on the sets. Clad in a printed white t-shirt and jeans, the Kannada actor looks dapper while sporting his signature beard. Although he is known for his impeccable style sense, Yash sports a rather simple look here.

Check out the BTS picture below:

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, it also features Sanjay Dutt, , Malavika Avinash, and Shreenidhi Shetty in significant roles. The action drama has been produced by Vijay Kirugandur and is directed by Prashanth Neel. For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the lead antagonist in the much-awaited movie. Although the release date for KGF: Chapter 2 is slated to be October 2020, it may get delayed owing to the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

