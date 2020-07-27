  1. Home
KGF Chapter 2 Announcement: Makers of Yash starrer to unveil surprise on Sanjay Dutt's birthday; Deets Inside

KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and revealed about the big surprise that will be released on Sanjay Dutt's birthday. Yash's fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them.
KGF Chapter 2 Announcement: Makers of Yash starrer to unveil surprise on Sanjay Dutt's birthday; Deets InsideKGF Chapter 2 Announcement: Makers of Yash starrer to unveil surprise on Sanjay Dutt's birthday; Deets Inside
Finally, the much-awaited announcement about Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is out! Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and revealed about the big surprise that will be released on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, July 29 at 10 AM. Yes, the fans will be experiencing something huge on July 29 and the teaser poster already reveals about it. As earlier we revealed, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of Adheera as the most-dreaded antagonist and will have a face-off sequence with Yash. The climax of the film will witness a huge face-off between Yash and Sanjay Dutt and this has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. After the success of part one, the fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. 

Meanwhile, the makers will soon resume the shoot and complete the remaining portion, which will be for about 20-25 days. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the shoot. However, there is no clarity yet if they are planning to postpone the film's release date, which is actually scheduled for October this year. During an interview, Yash revealed that they won't be releasing the film on any OTT platform as it is meant for big-screen release. Looks like the makers had saved a big surprise for a special occasion. Let's wait to know what's in stores for the audience this week. 

KGF: Chapter 2 will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1 will also be taking over the second part of the hit franchise.  

The magnum opus will release in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on October 23, 2020. 

