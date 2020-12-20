KGF Chapter 2 Climax: Sanjay Dutt is a true warrior & Yash is a treat to work, reveals director Prashanth Neel

Meanwhile, the buzz is the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 might release the first teaser of the film on Yash's birthday, January 8.

Finally, it's a wrap up for KGF: Chapter 2 makers! Director Prashanth Neel took to social media and announced climax wrap up of the film starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and after the success of part one, the moviegoers had been eagerly waiting to know what's next in stores for them. Well, the team has finally wrapped up the last schedule of the film in Hyderabad.

Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and shared a few photos of him with Yash, Sanjay Dutt and the whole KGF team. He penned a note that read, "Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot...The best team hands down!!!! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life..@TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always..An end to the climax shoot..Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen." The action scenes between Dutt and Yash have been choreographed by with stunt co-ordinator duo Anbariv.

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always

An end to the climax shootCant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the buzz is the makers are expected to release the first teaser of the film on Yash's birthday, January 8. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. KGF sequel also stars and Prakash Raj in important roles. The Pan-India film is being bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films.

