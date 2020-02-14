KGF: Chapter 2 CLIMAX: Yash and Sanjay Dutt to lock horns in a deadly fight?

While we wait to know what's in stores for us, according to reports, Yash and Sanjay Dutt will be locking horns in a deadly fight, which will be the climax of KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the much-awaited Kannada films of the year that the audience is looking forward to. The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles has been the talk of the town since its inception. The first look of Yash from the film has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. While we wait to know what's in stores for us, according to reports, Yash and Sanjay Dutt will be locking horns in a deadly fight, which will be the climax of KGF: Chapter 2.

As per media reports, Yash and Sanjay Dutt will get into a battle and will be taking off their shirts in the climax scene. Apparently, it has been choreographed by an internationally-acclaimed stunt director. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the makers of the film. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing in the role of villain as Adheera. Yash will be seen yet again in the role of Rocky Bhai. Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel welcomed Raveena and Rao Ramesh recently on the sets as they kick-started shooting for the film.

Welcoming Raveena on the sets, Yash penned a note, "Ramika Sen may not be welcome to Rocky's territory.. but Raveena Ma'am is definitely more than welcome to Yash's hometown!! It's a pleasure having you onboard ma'am !! Let's have a blast."

KGF: Chapter 2 will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1.

