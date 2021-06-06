KGF Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel says Yash starrer will feel fresh irrespective of when its released

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is working on two mega projects- Prabhas starrer Salaar and Jr NTR starrer untitled film called NTR31.

Kannada star Yash assured KGF: Chapter 2 will be bigger and better. The actor is super confident about the film and can't wait to present it to the audience in theatres. Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel in an interview stated that KGF 2 will feel fresh, at any point of time of its release. In an interview with Cinema Express, director Prashanth Neel said that releasing films in cinemas is not important while the world is going through a much bigger crisis. He says, 'How can we ask people to come to theatres? It is an extraordinary situation for everybody in the world, and nobody is spared."

He further added, "The story is universal, and since it is a period movie, and not in tune with the present, it will automatically feel fresh, whenever it is released." KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films. After the blockbuster success of part 1, the audience can't wait to catch their favourite star Yash back on the big screen as Rocky Bhai.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is working on Prabhas starrer Salaar and Jr NTR starrer untitled film called NTR31. Neel's film with Jr NTR is said to be a high voltage action entertainer movie. Nothing much about the film is revealed yet but reportedly, the makers are planning to rope in Bollywood actress for this Pan-India project.

Credits :Cinema Express

