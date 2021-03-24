KGF Chapter 2 Director Prashanth Neel strikes a perfect pose with Yash as the actor dubs for the film; PHOTO

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel recently took to his Twitter handle to give an update on his upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 and shared a photo with the film’s protagonist Yash. Take a look.

Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action-thriller KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty is one of the highly-awaited films releasing this year. The first look posters and the intriguing teaser of the movie have already piqued the curiosity among the audiences and needless to say, the fans of the first installment of the film can't wait to watch the same. Prashanth and Yash often drop behind-the-scenes photos from the sets and keep fans updated on the development of the upcoming film.

Now, in his latest post pan Indian director Prashanth has given a glimpse of the dubbing session of the film. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared a happy photo with Yash. Alongside it, he wrote, “Dubbing with rocky is always rocking Sparkles @TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2.” In the picture, the actor and director duo can be seen posing together for the camera. Well, the photo speaks volumes about the bond they two share. The film’s teaser was released ahead of Yash’s birthday. Sharing the teaser, Prashanth had written, “No words !!!!! This validates all our hardwork Clapping hands sign Thank you everyone #KGFChapter2Teaser.”

Take a look at Prashanth Neel’s Twitter post below:

Meanwhile, talking about KGF Chapter 2, Yash will be seen as the protagonist in the magnum opus. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist named Adheera in the same. The movie that is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1, also stars and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The forthcoming flick is slated to hit the theatres on July 16, 2021. KGF: Chapter 2 will be released in five languages namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Credits :Prashanth Neel Instagram

