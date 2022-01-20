KGF Chapter 2: Do you know Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt don’t have a single scene together in Yash starrer?

Raveena Tandon has been on a roll lately. After basking in the success of her digital debut Aranyak, the actress is now looking forward to the much anticipated KGF Chapter 2. For the uninitiated, the movie happened to be sequel of the 2018 release of the period action drama starring Yash in the lead. It has been reported that apart from Raveena, KGF Chapter 2 will also feature Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist in the movie which got the audience quite excited

Interestingly, fans were also looking forward to seeing Raveena and Sanjay in one frame as they will be collaborating after almost two decades. However, as per the recent update, the two stars will not be sharing the screen space. The revelation was made by Raveena during her conversation with News 18. She said, “Sanjay and I thought we would have a blast on the sets just like old times but sadly we don’t share screen space in the film. Our shooting schedules also never overlapped. In fact, we requested Prashant if something could be worked out but the script didn’t have room for it”.

Furthermore, Raveena also refuted the rumours about playing the role of later Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in KGF Chapter 2. “There is nothing about Indira Gandhiji in this movie. Neither is my look like her nor is my character inspired by her. Nor have we taken any such references. The film is based in the ’80s and because I play a prime minister in the film, there were many speculations which started that I play Indira Gandhiji in the movie,” she added.

Helmed by Prasanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is slated to release on April 14 this year.

