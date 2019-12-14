Yash's KGF Chapter 2 first look RELEASE DATE is here; Find Out

Bollywood biggie Sanjay Dutt took to social media and announced that the first look of KGF will be revealed on December 21.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is playing the main antagonist in the second chapter of KGF, took to Twitter on December 14 and announced that the first look poster of the film will be released on December 21. For Christmas last year, the first installment of KGF was released across the world. The film was also dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam and it became a mega hit movie of 2018, collecting more than Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF series has Rocking Star Yash in lead role playing the role of a gangster, Rocky Bhai. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. As soon as the second chapter was announced, fans went gaga about the movie. While it was recently announced that the movie will be released in late 2020, fans are eagerly waiting to see the first look poster. An ensemble cast including Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Nassar, Vasishta Simha, Malavika Avinash and Ramachandra Raju will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

Earlier, it was announced that the movie’s trailer will be released on January 8, 2020. The shooting was halted briefly due to a court order and it was resumed in September after the court gave a clean chit. Huge sets were apparently built by the makers for the film in Kolar Gold Fields.

