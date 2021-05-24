KGF Chapter 2: If COVID 19 wave continues, makers of Yash starrer might push the release date?

Yash will be seen playing the role of Rocky in KGF Chapter 2 and the movie is among the most anticipated release of the year.

When Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1 was released in 2018, it turned out to be a massive hit. Ever since then, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the period action film. Interestingly, Yash will be seen reprising his role of Rocky in KGF Chapter 2 and the movie will also feature Sanjay Dutt playing the role of the lead antagonist. Helmed by Prasanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is, undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

While the COVID 19 lockdown has taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry, with big releases getting postponed due to the shutdown of theatres, there have been speculations about the release of KGF Chapter 2. To note, the Yash starrer is slated to release on July 16 this year. However, it is reported that the makers might postpone the release of the movie. The media reports suggest that the makers will finalise the release date on the basis of the opening of theatres across the nation after the lockdown. If the theatres end up opening with 100% occupancy, the makers will release the movie as decided, else there are chances that the release of KGF Chapter 2 will be pushed.

Earlier, director Prashanth Neel had shared a picture of himself with Yash as they had begun dubbing for KGF Chapter 2 in March this year. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared this happy photo with Yash. Alongside it, he wrote, “Dubbing with rocky is always rocking Sparkles @TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2.”

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash shoots at a royal location that's said to be as an extension of Rocky's palace; SEE PHOTOS

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×