KGF Chapter 2 makers considering Sankranthi 2021 as the new release date for Yash starrer?

The southern actor Yash will be seen as the lead in the upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. The latest news update about the much-awaited film KGF 2 states that the makers could push the film's release to Sankranthi 2021. The makers of the Yash starrer had previously announced that the south film will hit the big screen on October 23, 2020. The news reports on the upcoming film KGF 2 also state that the makers are planning to resume the film's shoot on August film.

The media reports further add that the team of KGF 2 still have to shoot for around 15 days, to complete the filming work. The southern drama, KGF: Chapter 2 is helmed by ace south director Prashanth Neel. The director also helmed the first film, KGF: Chapter 1. The film proved to be a blockbuster hit. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming Yash starrer. The lead actor of KGF 2 enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The southern star Yash is among the most loved actors from the southern film industry.

The fans and film audiences were very excited when the makers of KGF 2 announced that the film will be hitting the big screen on October 23. But, with the latest news update about the film, looks like the fans will have to wait a bit longer. The action thriller KGF 2 will also feature Bollywood actors and Sanjay Dutt.

