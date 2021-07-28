KGF: Chapter 2: Makers plan for a big surprise for Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera on his birthday

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited and anticipated films of the year. KGF has fans all over the Nation and it is also said KGF 2 will be five fold of KGF 1. The star studded cast of Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt and along with Yash has created a lot of curiosity and expectations among the movie buffs.

Sanjay Dutt is making his debut in the South Indian film by playing the antagonist role in KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt, who is fondly called as Baba in the film industry, will be celebrating his 62nd birthday on 29 July. According to the latest reports, the KGF 2 team is planning a special surprise for Sanjay Dutt’s birthday. However, it is yet to be known if the birthday surprise will be a teaser, or a poster?