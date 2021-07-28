KGF: Chapter 2: Makers plan for a big surprise for Sanjay Dutt aka Adheera on his birthday
KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited and anticipated films of the year. KGF has fans all over the Nation and it is also said KGF 2 will be five fold of KGF 1. The star studded cast of Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon along with Yash has created a lot of curiosity and expectations among the movie buffs.
Sanjay Dutt is making his debut in the South Indian film by playing the antagonist role in KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt, who is fondly called as Baba in the film industry, will be celebrating his 62nd birthday on 29 July. According to the latest reports, the KGF 2 team is planning a special surprise for Sanjay Dutt’s birthday. However, it is yet to be known if the birthday surprise will be a teaser, or a poster?
Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the character of Adheera in the film. It is also said there is an intense fight scene between Yash and Sanjay Dutt, which will mesmerise the audience. The shooting of the film is wrapped up and the post production has been thwarted due to the Coronavirus second wave.
KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel of KGF 1 and is directed by Prashanth Neel. KGF: Chapter 2 will be a pan Indian film like Chapter 1 and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film was originally scheduled to release in October but has been postponed due to the pandemic. Recently, the makers also announced that a new release date will be declared soon.