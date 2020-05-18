KGF Chapter 2: Makers resume work with music sessions for the Yash starrer

Taking to Twitter, makers of KGF: Chapter posted a photo, while revealing that they have resumed with the production with music composition.

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The first installment of the film has won a lot of fans across the nation due to Yash’s laudable performance. The second part of the film has got even bigger additions in the cast list including Sanjay Dutt and . With the Government of Karnataka granting to resume some post production activities, the film’s makers have begun work on the music.

Karthik Gowda, who is bankrolling the film took to his Twitter space and posted a picture in which director Prashanth Neel, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and composer Ravi Basrur were seen together. Recently, the makers announced that the film’s teaser will not be released anytime soon after rumours on the release of the teaser took social media by storm. KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash as the protagonist, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist. Raveena Tandon is rumoured to be playing late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical flick.

Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead. Earlier, makers stated that they were looking to release the film in October 2020 in multiple languages. However, due to the lockdown, it is expected that the release will be delayed. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 1 had made Rs 200 crore worldwide and Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone, becoming the first Sandalwood film to do so.

Credits :Twitter

