KGF: Chapter 2 makers rubbish reports of Yash starrer being postponed; Movie to release on scheduled date

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 created an uproar among the audience. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF part 1 managed to set the box office on fire. Now, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to KGF: Chapter 2. Yash will be reprising his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky bhai in the second part of the franchise. While fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them, reports are doing rounds that the release of the much-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2 will be postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The buzz is that the movie’s release date has been pushed to 2021. However, there is no truth to this. The makers of Yash starrer recently revealed that KGF: Chapter 2 is scheduled to be released on 23rd October 2020.

IB Times quoted Karthik Gowda, executive producer of the movie saying, "Shoot would have completed by now if the lockdown was not imposed. Around 20 days of shooting is left. We are working on the post-production works after getting the government's permission. Even if we get permission to shoot in July, KGF 2 would be ready for release on the scheduled date." KGF 2 is one of the biggest films of 2020 that the audience is looking forward to. A lot of films this year are being released online but looks like, moviegoers will get the chance to watch KGF 2 in the cinema halls.

The Kannada drama has been produced by Vijay Kirugandur and it also stars Sanjay Dutt, , and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. Sanjay Dutt will be portraying the role of the main antagonist, Adheera.

