KGF: Chapter 2: Makers of the Yash starrer to announce the new release date very soon

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 took to social media and shared that a new release date of the movie will be announced very soon

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated and awaited films of the Indian film industry. The movie is a sequel to the massive blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 and follows the life of the gangster Rocky Bhai, who was being played by Yash. The shooting of the film has been almost completed and it was announced that KGF: Chapter 2 would be released worldwide in theatres on 16th July 2021. However, the second wave of covid 19 thwarted the plans as the theatres all across India were closed due to lockdown. Now, as the covid cases are decreasing and the situation is getting normal, makers of KGF are planning to announce a new release date very soon,

Prashanth Neel took to social media and shared a poster to announce that a new release date of KGF: Chapter 2 will be announced very soon. The poster says, "The monster will arrive when the hall is filled with gangsters!! A new arrival date will be announced soon." The director also wrote, "Witness the MAGNUM OPUS come to life soon." Ever since the release date was announced, fans of Yash cannot keep calm and it is trending all over social media platforms.

KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and is produced by Homable Films. While Yash will be playing the role of Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt will be making his debut in the South Indian movie industry in the role of Adheera in the highly anticipated sequel KGF: Chapter 2. According to the reports, the fight scene between Yash character Rocky and Sanjay Dutt character Adheera was shot at Kolar Gold Fields and will be one of the best in recent times. KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, and Vasishta N. Simha in crucial roles. The film is a pan Indian film and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada.

Credits :Twitter

