KGF: Chapter 2: Makers of Yash starrer plan to shoot the costliest song at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2's makers have decided to film the costliest song at Hyderabad's popular Taj Falaknuma Palace. Read further for more details.

KGF: Chapter 2 happens to be one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of the year. The makers of the Yash starrer are currently engaged in completing the shoot for the same at an active pace. Now, as per certain media reports, they are gearing up to shoot the costliest song of the movie at the popular Taj Falaknuma Palace located in Hyderabad. For the unversed, only a few individuals are lucky enough to get access to this picturesque location.

As per the same reports, the director of KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel has planned to shoot the same at this particular location for a ‘larger than life’ experience. If media reports are to be believed, uncountable female fans of superstar Yash have thronged the premises of the popular place in order to catch a glimpse of him. In fact, a few excited fans have also reportedly made lunch reservations so that they can gain entry inside the place.

(ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2: Yash to treat fans with first teaser of the film on his birthday)

Talking about the movie, it happens to be a sequel of 2018's hit Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 1 which also increased the popularity of Yash among the masses all over the country. KGF: Chapter 1 went on to become a pan-Indian blockbuster and grossed a fair amount of almost Rs 200 crore at the box office. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment of the franchise to hit the theatre screens soon. Apart from Yash, the second installment will also feature Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and in pivotal roles.

Credits :Filmibeat

Read More