  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KGF: Chapter 2: Makers of Yash starrer plan to shoot the costliest song at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2's makers have decided to film the costliest song at Hyderabad's popular Taj Falaknuma Palace. Read further for more details.
4996 reads Mumbai
KGF: Chapter 2: Makers of Yash starrer plan to shoot the costliest song at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma PalaceKGF: Chapter 2: Makers of Yash starrer plan to shoot the costliest song at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

KGF: Chapter 2 happens to be one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of the year. The makers of the Yash starrer are currently engaged in completing the shoot for the same at an active pace. Now, as per certain media reports, they are gearing up to shoot the costliest song of the movie at the popular Taj Falaknuma Palace located in Hyderabad. For the unversed, only a few individuals are lucky enough to get access to this picturesque location.

As per the same reports, the director of KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth Neel has planned to shoot the same at this particular location for a ‘larger than life’ experience. If media reports are to be believed, uncountable female fans of superstar Yash have thronged the premises of the popular place in order to catch a glimpse of him. In fact, a few excited fans have also reportedly made lunch reservations so that they can gain entry inside the place.

(ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2: Yash to treat fans with first teaser of the film on his birthday)

Talking about the movie, it happens to be a sequel of 2018's hit Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 1 which also increased the popularity of Yash among the masses all over the country. KGF: Chapter 1 went on to become a pan-Indian blockbuster and grossed a fair amount of almost Rs 200 crore at the box office. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment of the franchise to hit the theatre screens soon. Apart from Yash, the second installment will also feature Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

Credits :Filmibeat

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement